2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.181% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.057 percentage point to 4.181% this week. The price rose 3/32 to 100 4/32.

--Yield is down for three consecutive weeks

--Yield is down 0.218 percentage point over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week yield decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Today it is up 0.065 percentage point and the price fell 4/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.105 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

--Yield is off 0.545 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.231 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.950% hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 3.188 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.270 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.451

% hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Yield is up 0.105 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.076% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.218 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.218 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

