2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.213% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.051 percentage point to 4.213% today. The price rose 3/32 to 100 17/32.

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is off 0.513 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.548 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.665% hit Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Yield is up 3.548 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.449 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.159 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.483 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

