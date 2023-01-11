2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.226% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.032 percentage point to 4.226% today. The price rose 2/32 to 100 1/32.

--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Yield is off 0.500 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.329 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.897% hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Yield is up 3.321 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.225 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.451% hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Yield is up 0.029 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.197% hit Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.173 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.173 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

