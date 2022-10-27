2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.321% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.097 percentage point to 4.321% today. The price rose 6/32 to 100 3/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.177 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Monday, July 25, 2022

--Yield is down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest yield since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Yield is off 0.287 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.608% hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Yield is up 3.922 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.399% hit Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

--Yield is up 3.822 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.557 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.115 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.591 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

