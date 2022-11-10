2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.324% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.328 percentage point to 4.324% this week. The price rose 20/32 to 100 3/32.

--Largest one-week yield decline since Friday, March 6, 2020

--Yield is down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 0.304 percentage point and the price rose 18/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield decline since Monday, Sept. 29, 2008

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.402 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Monday, Oct. 6, 2008

--Yield is down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest yield since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Yield is off 0.402 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.824 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.500% hit Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Yield is up 3.821 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.560 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.175 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.594 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1546ET