2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.359% -- Data Talk

(New Issue) The 2-year yield declined 0.005 percentage point to 4.359% today. The price fell 12/32 to 99 25/32.

--Yield is off 0.367 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.629 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.730% hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Yield is up 3.611 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.595 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.013 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.629 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

