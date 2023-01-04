2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.387% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.016 percentage point to 4.387% today. The price rose 1/32 to 99 24/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is off 0.339 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.559 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.828% hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Yield is up 3.559 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.016 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.403

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.012 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

