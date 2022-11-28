Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.469% -- Data Talk

11/28/2022 | 03:48pm EST
The 2-year yield declined 0.010 percentage point to 4.469% today. The price rose 1/32 to 100 2/32.


--Yield is down for four consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.075 percentage point over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day yield decline since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, July 5, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Lowest yield since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Yield is off 0.257 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.961 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.508% hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Yield is up 3.961 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.705 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.030 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.739 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1547ET

