2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.477% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.021 percentage point to 4.477% today. The price rose 1/32 to 99 19/32.

--Yield is down two of the past three trading days

--Today's yield is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest yield since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Yield is off 0.131 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.608% hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Yield is up 4.078 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.399% hit Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

--Yield is up 4.029 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.713 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.271 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.747 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1544ET