2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.479% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.031 percentage point to 4.479% this week. The price rose 9/32 to 100 1/32.

--Yield is down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 0.002 percentage point and the price is unchanged

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.065 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Lowest yield since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Yield is off 0.247 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.971 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.508% hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Yield is up 3.961 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.715 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.020 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.749 percentage points

Data based on 2 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

