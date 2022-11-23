2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.481% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.036 percentage point to 4.481% today. The price rose 2/32 to 100 1/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.063 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Yield is off 0.245 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.973 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.508% hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Yield is up 3.837 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.717 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.018 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.751 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

