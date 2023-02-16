Advanced search
2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.617% -- Data Talk

02/16/2023 | 03:44pm EST
The 2-year yield declined 0.008 percentage point to 4.617% today. The price rose 1/32 to 99 3/32.


--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the third highest this year

--Yield is off 0.109 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.314 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.303% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 3.140 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.008 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.625

% hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Yield is up 0.541 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.076% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.410 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.218 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1543ET

