2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.791% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield declined 0.012 percentage point to 4.791% today. The price rose 1/32 to 99 22/32.

--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.012 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.803% hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Yield is up 3.488 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.303% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 3.365 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.715 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.076% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.584 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.392 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1542ET