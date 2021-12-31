2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 0.730% This Year -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.611 percentage point to 0.730% this year, the price closing at 100 1/32.

--Largest one-year yield gain since Dec. 2017

--Snaps a two-year losing streak

--Yield is up eight of the past 10 years

--This quarter it is up 0.441 percentage point

--Largest one quarter yield gain since June 2008

--Yield is up for four consecutive quarters

--Yield is up 0.611 percentage point over the last four quarters

--Largest four quarter yield gain since the third quarter 2018

--Longest winning streak since the third quarter 2018 when the market rose for nine straight quarters

--This Month it is up 0.206 percentage point

--Largest one-month yield gain since April 2018

--Yield is up for five consecutive months

--Yield is up 0.542 percentage point over the last five months

--Largest five-month yield gain since April 2018

--Longest winning streak since April 2018 when the market rose for eight straight months

--Yield is up nine of the past 11 months

--This week it is up 0.044 percentage point

--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.090 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending Dec. 10, 2021

--Yield is up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 0.008 percentage point and the price rose 1/32 price points

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.018 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Today's yield is the fourth highest this year

--Yield is off 0.018 percentage point from its 52-week high of 0.748% hit Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Yield is up 0.625 percentage point from its 52-week low of 0.105% hit Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

--Yield is up 0.611 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1452ET