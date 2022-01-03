2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 0.784% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.054 percentage point to 0.784% today. The price fell 3/32 to 99 30/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Monday, March 2, 2020,

--Yield is up 0.679 percentage point from its 52-week low of 0.105% hit Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

--Yield is up 0.669 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.054 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

