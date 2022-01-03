Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 0.784% -- Data Talk

01/03/2022 | 03:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 2-year yield rose 0.054 percentage point to 0.784% today. The price fell 3/32 to 99 30/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Monday, March 2, 2020,

--Yield is up 0.679 percentage point from its 52-week low of 0.105% hit Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

--Yield is up 0.669 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.054 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1545ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pWhite House expected to make fresh push to confirm Biden nominees for FTC, FCC
RE
03:46p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.016% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.628% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 0.784% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pLack of competition in U.S. meat industry amounts to 'exploitation,' says Biden
RE
03:44pArgentina says December tax revenue up 73.6% from year ago period
RE
03:41pSpeculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week
RE
03:41pHezbollah's criticism of Saudi not in Lebanon's interest - PM
RE
03:37pFirefighters battle new blaze at South African parliament, suspect charged with arson
RE
03:33pApple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year
2BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
3Wall St rises on 1st trading day of 2022; Apple hits $3 trln market cap
4European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
5Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -P..

HOT NEWS