2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 0.880% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.052 percentage point to 0.880% today. The price fell 3/32 to 99 24/32.

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.116 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Wednesday, March 18, 2020

--Yield is up three of the past four trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020,

--Yield is up 0.775 percentage point from its 52-week low of 0.105% hit Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

--Yield is up 0.741 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.116 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 0.764% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.150 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

