2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.170% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.177 percentage point to 1.170% this week. The price fell 4/32 to 99 13/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

--Yield is up for six consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.530 percentage point over the last six weeks

--Largest six-week yield gain since the week ending June 20, 2008

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 5, 2018, when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Yield is up nine of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 0.020 percentage point and the price rose 1/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield decline since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.020 percentage point from its 52-week high of 1.190% hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Yield is up 1.065 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.105% hit Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

--Yield is up 1.055 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.406 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 0.764% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.440 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.440 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

