2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.339% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.045 percentage point to 1.339% today. The price fell 3/32 to 99 3/32.

--Yield is up three of the past four trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Friday, Feb. 21, 2020,

--Yield is up 1.232 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.107% hit Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

--Yield is up 1.222 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.575 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 0.764% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.176 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.609 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 1548ET