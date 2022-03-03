2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.534% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.024 percentage point to 1.534% today. The price fell 2/32 to 99 30/32.

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.231 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Monday, June 8, 2009

--Yield is off 0.064 percentage point from its 52-week high of 1.598% hit Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

--Yield is up 1.405 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.129% hit Wednesday, March 17, 2021

--Yield is up 1.389 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.770 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 0.764% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.804 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1546ET