2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.627% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.081 percentage point to 1.627% today. The price fell 5/32 to 99 24/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.137 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Thursday, March 3, 2022

--Yield is up four of the past five trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019,

--Yield is up 1.498 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.129% hit Wednesday, March 17, 2021

--Yield is up 1.462 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.863 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 0.764% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.201 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.897 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1547ET