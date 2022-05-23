2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.622% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.041 percentage point to 2.622% today. The price fell 3/32 to 99 25/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 0.146 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.768% hit Tuesday, May 3, 2022

--Yield is up 2.479 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.143% hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Yield is up 2.471 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.858 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.074 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.892 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

