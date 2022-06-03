2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.667% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.169 percentage point to 2.667% this week. The price fell 10/32 to 99 22/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 0.029 percentage point and the price fell 2/32 price points

--Yield is up four of the past five trading days

--Highest yield since Wednesday, May 18, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.101 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.768% hit Tuesday, May 3, 2022

--Yield is up 2.518 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.149% hit Friday, June 4, 2021

--Yield is up 2.518 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.903 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.937 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

