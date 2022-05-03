2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.768% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.039 percentage point to 2.768% today. The price fell 2/32 to 99 16/32.

--Yield is up for five consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.224 percentage point over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day yield gain since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, April 22, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Yield is up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018,

--Yield is up 2.625 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.143% hit Friday, May 7, 2021

--Yield is up 2.608 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.004 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.038 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

