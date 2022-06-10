2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.047% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.380 percentage point to 3.047% this week. The price fell 23/32 to 98 31/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, June 13, 2008

--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.549 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Today it is up 0.232 percentage point and the price fell 14/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Friday, June 5, 2009

--Yield is up for six consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.409 percentage point over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day yield gain since Monday, June 8, 2009

--Longest winning streak since Friday, April 22, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Yield is up nine of the past 10 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Monday, Dec. 31, 2007,

--Yield is up 2.896 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.151% hit Friday, June 11, 2021

--Yield is up 2.896 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.283 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.507 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.317 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1548ET