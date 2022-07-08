Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.119% -- Data Talk

07/08/2022 | 03:44pm EDT
The 2-year yield rose 0.080 percentage point to 3.119% today. The price fell 5/32 to 99 25/32.


--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.305 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Highest yield since Tuesday, June 28, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.316 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.435% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 2.947 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.172% hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.904 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.355 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.194 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.389 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1543ET

