2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.119% This Week -- Data Talk Update

(Editor's Note: Updated to add weekly data)

The 2-year yield rose 0.276 percentage point to 3.119% this week. The price fell 17/32 to 99 25/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Yield is up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.080 percentage point and the price fell 5/32 price points

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.305 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Highest yield since Tuesday, June 28, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.316 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.435% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 2.947 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.172% hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.904 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.355 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.194 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.389 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1555ET