2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.122% -- Data Talk

(New Issue) The 2-year yield rose 0.019 percentage point to 3.122% today. The price is 99 25/32.

--Yield is up 0.112 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Yield is up five of the past seven trading days

--Today's yield is the seventh highest this year

--Highest yield since Tuesday, June 21, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.313 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.435% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 2.950 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.172% hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.872 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.358 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.582 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.392 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1545ET