  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.248% -- Data Talk

07/20/2022 | 03:47pm EDT
The 2-year yield rose 0.019 percentage point to 3.248% today. The price fell 1/32 to 99 17/32.


--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.113 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Today's yield is the fourth highest this year

--Highest yield since Wednesday, June 15, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.187 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.435% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 3.076 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.172% hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 3.040 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.484 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.323 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.518 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1546ET

