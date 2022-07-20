2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.248% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.019 percentage point to 3.248% today. The price fell 1/32 to 99 17/32.

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.113 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Today's yield is the fourth highest this year

--Highest yield since Wednesday, June 15, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.187 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.435% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 3.076 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.172% hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 3.040 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.484 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.323 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.518 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

