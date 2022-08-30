2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.466% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.039 percentage point to 3.466% today. The price fell 2/32 to 99 19/32.
--Largest one-day yield gain since Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022
--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days
--Yield is up 0.094 percentage point over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day yield gain since Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022
--Yield is up 10 of the past 14 trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest yield since Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2007,
--Yield is up 3.260 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.206% hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Yield is up 3.259 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 2.702 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764
% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.569 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.736 percentage points
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-30-22 1545ET