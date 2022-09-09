2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.569% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.171 percentage point to 3.569% this week. The price fell 10/32 to 99 13/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Yield is up for six consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.672 percentage point over the last six weeks

--Largest six-week yield gain since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Feb. 11, 2022, when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Yield is up eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 0.080 percentage point and the price fell 5/32 price points

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.122 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

--Yield is up three of the past four trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007,

--Yield is up 3.362 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.207% hit Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

--Yield is up 3.352 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.805 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.121 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.839 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

