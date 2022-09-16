2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.859% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.290 percentage point to 3.859% this week. The price fell 17/32 to 98 28/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Yield is up for seven consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.962 percentage point over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven-week yield gain since the week ending April 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Feb. 11, 2022, when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Yield is up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is down 0.012 percentage point and the price rose 1/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Snaps a six-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.012 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.871% hit Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Yield is up 3.645 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.214% hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Yield is up 3.635 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.095 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.411 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.129 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

