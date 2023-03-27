The 2-year yield rose 0.229 percentage point to 4.006% today. The price fell 14/32 to 101 4/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Today's yield is the seventh lowest this year

--Yield is off 1.058 percentage points from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Yield is up 1.722 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.284% hit Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Yield is up 1.666 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.229 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.777% hit Friday, March 24, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.789 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.393 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

