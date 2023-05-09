The 2-year yield rose 0.013 percentage point to 4.022% today. The price fell 1/32 to 99 23/32.

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.295 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Highest yield since Monday, May 1, 2023,

--Yield is off 1.042 percentage points from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Yield is up 1.539 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.483% hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.399 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.295 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.727% hit Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.042 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.377 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

