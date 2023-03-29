The 2-year yield rose 0.018 percentage point to 4.078% today. The price fell 1/32 to 99 20/32.

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.301 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Highest yield since Tuesday, March 21, 2023,

--Yield is off 0.986 percentage point from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Yield is up 1.794 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.284% hit Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Yield is up 1.752 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.301 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.777% hit Friday, March 24, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.717 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.321 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1542ET