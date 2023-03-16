The 2-year yield rose 0.157 percentage point to 4.130% today. The price fell 10/32 to 100 29/32.

--Yield is up two of the past three trading days

--Today's yield is the seventh lowest this year

--Yield is off 0.934 percentage point from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Yield is up 2.191 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.939% hit Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Yield is up 2.191 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.157 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.973% hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.665 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.269 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

