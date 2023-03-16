The 2-year yield rose 0.157 percentage point to 4.130% today. The price fell 10/32 to 100 29/32.
--Yield is up two of the past three trading days
--Today's yield is the seventh lowest this year
--Yield is off 0.934 percentage point from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Yield is up 2.191 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.939% hit Thursday, March 17, 2022
--Yield is up 2.191 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 0.157 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.973% hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.665 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.269 percentage point
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-16-23 1556ET