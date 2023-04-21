The 2-year yield rose 0.085 percentage point to 4.188% this week. The price fell 5/32 to 99 14/32.

--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.218 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Yield is up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 0.018 percentage point and the price fell 1/32 price points

--Yield is up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Yield is off 0.876 percentage point from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Yield is up 1.705 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.483% hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.475 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.427 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.761% hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.128 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.211 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

