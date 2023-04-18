The 2-year yield rose 0.011 percentage point to 4.197% today. The price fell 1/32 to 99 13/32.

--Yield is up for four consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.227 percentage point over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day yield gain since Tuesday, April 11, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 11, 2023 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Yield is up eight of the past nine trading days

--Highest yield since Tuesday, March 14, 2023,

--Yield is off 0.867 percentage point from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Yield is up 1.714 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.483% hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.624 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.436 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.761% hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.137 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.202 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

