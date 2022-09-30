2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.206% This Quarter -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 1.281 percentage points to 4.206% this quarter, the price closing at 100 3/32.

--Largest one-quarter yield gain since March 2022

--Yield is up for seven consecutive quarters

--Yield is up 4.087 percentage points over the last seven quarters

--Largest seven-quarter yield gain since the first quarter 1982

--Longest winning streak since the third quarter 2018 when the market rose for nine straight quarters

--This Month it is up 0.758 percentage point

--Largest one-month yield gain since March 2022

--Yield is up for two consecutive months

--Yield is up 1.309 percentage points over the last two months

--Largest two-month yield gain since May 1984

--Yield is up 12 of the past 14 months

--This week it is down 0.006 percentage point

--Largest one-week yield decline since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Snaps a eight-week winning streak

--Today it is up 0.038 percentage point and the price fell 2/32 price points

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.114 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Yield is up 14 of the past 17 trading days

--Today's yield is the fourth highest this year

--Yield is off 0.109 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.315% hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Yield is up 3.942 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.264% hit Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

--Yield is up 3.942 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.442 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.476 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

