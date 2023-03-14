The 2-year yield rose 0.191 percentage point to 4.221% today. The price fell 12/32 to 100 24/32.
--Largest one-day yield gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak
--Yield is off 0.843 percentage point from its 52-week high of 5.064% hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Yield is up 2.366 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.855% hit Tuesday, March 15, 2022
--Yield is up 2.366 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 0.191 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.030% hit Monday, March 13, 2023
--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.574 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.178 percentage point
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-14-23 1540ET