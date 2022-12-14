2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.245% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.016 percentage point to 4.245% today. The price fell 1/32 to 100 15/32.

--Yield is up four of the past five trading days

--Yield is off 0.481 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.626 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.619% hit Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Yield is up 3.562 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.481 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.127 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.515 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

