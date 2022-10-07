2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.306% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.100 percentage point to 4.306% this week. The price fell 6/32 to 99 29/32.

--Yield is up nine of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 0.059 percentage point and the price fell 3/32 price points

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.209 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Yield is up five of the past seven trading days

--Today's yield is the third highest this year

--Highest yield since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.009 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.315% hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Yield is up 3.988 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.318% hit Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

--Yield is up 3.988 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.542 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.576 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1550ET