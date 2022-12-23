2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.321% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.141 percentage point to 4.321% this week. The price fell 9/32 to 100 10/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Yield is up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 0.058 percentage point and the price fell 4/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.108 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Yield is up four of the past five trading days

--Highest yield since Monday, Dec. 12, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.405 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.635 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.686% hit Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Yield is up 3.635 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.557 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.051 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.591 percentage points

Data based on 2 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1443ET