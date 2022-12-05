2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.392% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.114 percentage point to 4.392% today. The price fell 7/32 to 100 7/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.138 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Yield is off 0.334 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.773 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.619% hit Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Yield is up 3.759 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.628 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.662 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1541ET