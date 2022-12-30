2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.399% This Year -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 3.669 percentage points to 4.399% this year, the price closing at 99 23/32.

--Largest one-year yield gain on record (based on available data back to 1973)

--Up for two consecutive years

--Yield is up 4.280 percentage points over the last two years

--Largest two-year yield gain since year end 1978

--Yield is up nine of the past 11 years

--This quarter it is up 0.193 percentage point

--Yield is up for eight consecutive quarters

--Yield is up 4.280 percentage points over the last eight quarters

--Largest eight-quarter yield gain since the second quarter 1982

--Longest winning streak since the third quarter 2018 when the market rose for nine straight quarters

--This Month it is up 0.027 percentage point

--Largest one-month yield gain since Oct. 2022

--Yield is up four of the past five months

--This week it is up 0.078 percentage point

--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.219 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Yield is up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 0.031 percentage point and the price fell 2/32 price points

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.040 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

--Yield is up seven of the past nine trading days

--Yield is off 0.327 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.669 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.730% hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Yield is up 3.669 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.635 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

Data based on 2 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1447ET