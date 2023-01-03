Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.403% -- Data Talk

01/03/2023 | 03:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 2-year yield rose 0.004 percentage point to 4.403% today. The price fell to 99 23/32.


--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.044 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

--Yield is up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Yield is off 0.323 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.639 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.764% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Yield is up 3.639 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.004 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1549ET

Latest news "Economy"
04:00pWall St starts the year with a dip; Apple, Tesla shares drag
RE
04:00pSouth Korea's FX reserves increase in December by most in over two years
RE
03:52pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides to 2-week low as economic gloom weighs on oil
RE
03:51pMost EU countries back COVID pre-departure testing for flights from China
RE
03:50p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.890% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:50p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.791% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:50p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.403% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:40pCanada grants record permanent residency permits in 2022
RE
03:38pEU agrees coordinated approach in wake of changing COVID situation
RE
03:33pD.E. Shaw's biggest hedge fund up 24.7% in 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Downgraded to Neutral by JP Morgan
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Exclusive-Tesla China boss Zhu promoted to global role - company postin..
4Chinese EV Stocks Rise After Strong December Deliveries
5Wall Street drops as Apple, energy stocks weigh

HOT NEWS