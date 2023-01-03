2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.403% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.004 percentage point to 4.403% today. The price fell to 99 23/32.

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.044 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

--Yield is up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Yield is off 0.323 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.639 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.764% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Yield is up 3.639 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.004 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

