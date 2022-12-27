2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.408% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.087 percentage point to 4.408% today. The price fell 5/32 to 100 5/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.195 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Yield is up five of the past six trading days

--Highest yield since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.318 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.678 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.730% hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Yield is up 3.660 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.644 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.036 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.678 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

