2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.469% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.015 percentage point to 4.469% today. The price fell 1/32 to 99 11/32.

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.379 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Highest yield since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.257 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.166 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.303% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 3.130 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.393 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.076% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.070 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1546ET