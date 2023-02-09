2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.507% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.055 percentage point to 4.507% today. The price fell 3/32 to 99 9/32.

--Yield is up four of the past five trading days

--Highest yield since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.219 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.204 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.303% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 2.947 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.431 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.076% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.300 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.108 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1543ET