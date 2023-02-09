Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.507% -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 03:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 2-year yield rose 0.055 percentage point to 4.507% today. The price fell 3/32 to 99 9/32.


--Yield is up four of the past five trading days

--Highest yield since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.219 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.204 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.303% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 2.947 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.431 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.076% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.300 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.108 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1543ET

Latest news "Economy"
04:02pRussian metal makes up 42% of LME warehouses' stocks -report
RE
04:00pWall St dips as Treasury yields rise after auction
RE
03:54pExclusive-Black Knight to shed unit in bid to save $13 billion sale to ICE -sources
RE
03:49pLIVESTOCK-Cattle futures mixed, remain near highest since 2015
RE
03:45pFactbox-Prize-winning reporter Seymour Hersh no stranger to controversy
RE
03:44p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.741% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.682% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.507% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43pU.S. EPA approves hazardous chemicals removal from St. Croix refinery
RE
03:42pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips ahead of domestic jobs data as stocks fall
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse logs worst annual loss since global financial crisis
2Alphabet A : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Chinese AI-Related Stocks Slump After State-Media Warning
4British American Tobacco profit up in 2022 amid challenges
5Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergie..

HOT NEWS