2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.507% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.201 percentage point to 4.507% this week. The price fell 12/32 to 99 17/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.301 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Yield is up 10 of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 0.058 percentage point and the price fell 3/32 price points

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.220 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Yield is up six of the past seven trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2007,

--Yield is up 4.134 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.373% hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Yield is up 4.108 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.743 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.301 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.777 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

