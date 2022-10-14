2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.507% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.201 percentage point to 4.507% this week. The price fell 12/32 to 99 17/32.
--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks
--Yield is up 0.301 percentage point over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022
--Yield is up 10 of the past 11 weeks
--Today it is up 0.058 percentage point and the price fell 3/32 price points
--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days
--Yield is up 0.220 percentage point over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day yield gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022
--Yield is up six of the past seven trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest yield since Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2007,
--Yield is up 4.134 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.373% hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Yield is up 4.108 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 3.743 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764
% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.301 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.777 percentage points
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
