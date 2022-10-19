2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.550% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.115 percentage point to 4.550% today. The price fell 7/32 to 99 14/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is up seven of the past 10 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2007,

--Yield is up 4.177 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.373% hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Yield is up 4.177 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.786 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.344 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.820 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1540ET